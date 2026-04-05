MULENGA KAPWEPWE APPOINTED TO PF-PAMODZI ALLIANCE

KAPWEPWE APPOINTED TO PF-PAMODZI ALLIANCE



…joins the 15 members seconded to the PF-Pamodzi Alliance…



..Brave Mweetwa to collaborate closely with Ibrahim Mwamba…





Sunday-5th April 2026



President Makebi Zulu has seconded newly appointed Member of the Central Committee, Mulenga Kapwepwe to be among the 15 senior representatives seconded to the PF-Pamodzi Alliance.





Kapwepwe joins a list of senior members that are seconded to the PF-Pamodzi Alliance led by the National Chairperson, Hon. Jean Kapata, the Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda, the Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda, the Acting Deputy Secretary Generals; Hon. Miles Sampa and Counsel Celestine Mukandila and others that represent the Party at the PF-Pamodzi Alliance.





President Zulu has urged Ms. Kapwepwe to join the high-level team promoting urgent intra-party and inter-party cooperation and help foster unity and collaboration among key stakeholders.





Kapwepwe is a prominent author, playwright, and social activist celebrated as a “tour de force” for Zambian arts and culture and her experience and standing brings value to the politics.





Meanwhile President Zulu has encouraged newly appointed National Youth Chairperson, Brave Mweetwa to work closely with PF-Pamodzi Alliance National Youth Chairperson, Ibrahim Mwamba.





Ibrahim serves as the President General of the Southern African Students and Youth Development Association (SASYDA) and is the current National Youth Chairperson of all political parties and civil society groupings in the PF-Pamodzi Alliance.



Following Mweetwa’s appointment, President Zulu held a discussion with Mweetwa to direct him to work closely and collaborate strongly with key stakeholders especially with the partners in the political alliance.





Mweetwa who is already a member of the Central Committee has been appointed as National Youth Chairperson of the Patriotic Front.





Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba,



Chairperson for Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee,

PATRIOTIC FRONT