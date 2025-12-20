MULENGA WELCOMES INCLUSIVE REFORMS IN AMENDED CONSTITUTION, HAILS CHURCH AND CIVIL SOCIETY



Former Socialist Party (SP) Provincial Youth Chairperson for the Copperbelt, Warren Mulenga, has commended the Church and civil society organisations for their continued role in safeguarding Zambia’s democracy, describing their contribution as vital to constitutionalism and accountable governance.





Mr. Mulenga said the vigilance demonstrated by the Church and civil society in providing checks and balances to government remained a cornerstone of people-centred governance.





He noted that a strong democracy flourishes when independent voices are respected and actively engaged, adding that Zambia was better positioned as a nation because of their consistent participation in public affairs.





He further acknowledged government for progressive clauses contained in the 2025 Amended Constitution of Zambia, urging citizens to view national development initiatives beyond partisan lines.





According to Mulenga, reforms that advance the national interest should be supported regardless of political affiliation.



Mr. Mulenga highlighted the introduction of the Mixed-Member Proportional Representation system as a key milestone, saying it deliberately guarantees representation for women, youths and persons with disabilities.





He observed that the reform directly addresses the long-standing under-representation of these groups and marks a significant step toward a more inclusive and equitable political system.





He also welcomed the delimitation of constituencies, stating that the move was both necessary and long overdue in light of population growth and expanding settlements.





Mr. Mulenga said smaller and more manageable constituencies would improve access to leadership, public services and development opportunities.



He explained that closer representation enhances accountability, strengthens citizen participation, improves service delivery and increases access to public resources, while also creating more space for women and young people to participate meaningfully in leadership and decision-making.





Looking ahead to the 13th August 2026 General Elections, Mulenga said the constitutional reforms present a renewed opportunity to deepen democracy and ensure governance reflects the diversity and aspirations of the Zambian people.





He urged all stakeholders to remain engaged, constructive and united in advancing a democratic Zambia that leaves no one behind.