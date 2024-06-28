MULTICHOICE DECLARES 57.5 MILLION DIVIDENDS TO ZNBC

Highlights from the handover ceremony of dividends to the Zambia National Broadcasting Cooperation (ZNBC) by Multichoice witnessed by the Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa.

✅ MultiChoice Zambia has declared a dividend of ZMW 57.5 million to the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) after a board approval.

✅ MultiChoice Zambia approved dividends payable to ZNBC; from DStv it has paid a tune of Ten million, eight hundred fifty-seven thousand eight hundred and fifty-four (K10,857,854) and;

✅from GOtv a total of Forty-six million, seven hundred twenty-seven thousand and sixty-six (K46,727,66).

✅ This dividend declaration underscores multi choice’s commitment to providing attractive returns to its shareholders and affirms the partnership with the Zambian Government through ZNBC.

✅ MultiChoice remains committed to reinvesting in products and services to foster sustainable growth and customer satisfaction.

✅ Investment in digital transformation, streaming services and interactive platforms are initiatives that are designed to strengthen market position and drive long-term value.

✅ The Chief Government Spokesperson was thrilled to witness the historic announcement by Multichoice of a 57.5 million dividend to ZNBC.

✅ ZNBC and MultiChoice’s partnership aligns with Government policy to foster public-private partnerships.

✅ Government remains consistent in promoting a favourable business environment and an attractive regulatory legal climate which protects investment.

✅ Government is aware that the drought has affected many businesses not only in Zambia but the entire SADC region and has negatively affected the broadcasting and media fraternity because they depend on electricity to florish.

✅ Government has put in place various measures to respond to the drought effects and these include; the recall of 195 of Megawatts from the export market, the restart of 105 Megawatts at Ndola Energy Power Plant among others.

✅ Additionally, Government in a few days will announce the financial closure to the mobilisation of about $300 million towards the construction of Mamba Collieries Phase II.

✅ Meanwhile, the SADC has resolved to use any available means to generate power such the utilisation of coal, with emphasis on the use of clean energy.

✅ Government anticipates an improved economic performance by 2025, therefore, citizens and the business community should not despair for there is hope.

✅ The Minister has since urged ZNBC to utilise the funds prudently by bettering the service it offers to the citizens.