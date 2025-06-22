Muluzi, Mnangagwa push for resolution amid renewed tensions over Edgar Lungu’s burial

Former Malawian President Dr. Bakili Muluzi has expressed renewed hope that a second resolution can be reached between the family of Zambia’s late former president, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and the Zambian government regarding the repatriation and funeral arrangements.

His statement comes in the wake of yet another breakdown in the burial process, following the family’s failure to present Lungu’s remains at the designated airport in South Africa for scheduled repatriation.



The unexpected development led to the Zambian government, under President Hakainde Hichilema, announcing the official end of the national mourning period for Lungu on Friday.

Muluzi, who along with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been mediating between the two sides, described the renewed impasse as unfortunate and deeply regrettable.

He emphasized that President Lungu deserved a dignified, respectful burial that honors his role as Zambia’s former head of state and preserves his legacy for future generations.

Despite the Zambian government’s formal lifting of the mourning period, Muluzi reaffirmed that regional efforts to broker a solution would persist in the spirit of African unity and mutual respect.

The first breakthrough had earlier brought hope to many, when President Hichilema visited Lungu’s family home and joined them in mourning—an act that symbolized reconciliation and calmed national tensions.

That moment of unity had ended days of public uncertainty and reignited hope that Zambians would soon be able to bid farewell to their departed leader in a manner befitting his status.

However, tensions resurfaced when the family again distanced themselves from government-led funeral arrangements, citing the late president’s wishes that Hichilema not be present at his funeral.

This revelation added another layer of emotional and political complexity to an already delicate situation, raising serious questions about the state of post-leadership reconciliation in Zambia.

In a televised address on Thursday, President Hichilema stated that the country could not remain in a perpetual state of mourning and needed to begin returning to normal life.

He maintained, however, that the government remained open to dialogue with Lungu’s family, emphasizing his administration’s willingness to support a dignified closure if the family reconsidered.

The entire episode highlights the fragility of Zambia’s political transition and the deep-seated divisions that persist even after a president leaves office.

It also underscores the critical role of diplomacy, with figures like Muluzi and Mnangagwa stepping in to mediate what is both a political and emotional dispute.

For many Zambians, the unresolved funeral of Edgar Lungu is more than a logistical hiccup—it is a reflection of the country’s struggle to reconcile its political past with its democratic present.

How this impasse is resolved may set an important precedent for how African nations handle the deaths of controversial or divisive former leaders.

As the region watches closely, all eyes remain on the next steps from both the Zambian government and Lungu’s family, whose decisions will ultimately shape the late president’s final chapter in the national narrative.