A California mum has been charged with murd£ring her 11 year old son by cutting his throat in a hotel room, right after taking him on what seemed like a dream trip to Disneyland.

Prosecutors have hit Saritha Ramaraju, aged 48, with a murd£r charge and an additional felony for using a de@dly weapon, after she allegedly took a “large kitchen knife” to her son’s neck on Wednesday, March 19, at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in Santa Ana, according to police reports.

“The safest place for a child should be in their parents’ arms,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer on Friday, March 21,clearly shaken by the tragedy.

Describing the heart-wrenching event, Spitzer said, “Instead of wrapping her arms around their son in love, she sl!t his throat,” adding “And in the cruelest twist of fate, removed him from the very world she brought him into.”

The accused, currently living outside of California, was having a three-day custody visitation with her son when the incident occurred. She is estranged from the boy’s father, and DA Spitzer alluded to potential conflict between them that may have contributed to the boy’s de@th, reports the Mirror US.

“The life of a child should not hang in the balance between two parents whose anger for each other outweighs their love for their child,” Spitzer opined, underlining the role of rage in clouding judgment. He poignantly concluded, “Anger makes you forget who you love and what you are responsible for doing.”

Prosecutors and police have revealed that Ramaraju, a former resident of Irvine, had moved out of California in 2018 following her divorce. During a custody visit, she was staying at the La Quinta Inn located on Hotel Terrace in Santa Ana.

The DA’s office disclosed in a press release that “During the visit, she bought three-day passes to Disneyland for herself and her son.”

“On Wednesday … the day Ramaraju was scheduled to check out of the motel and return the boy to his father, Ramaraju called 911 at 9:12 a.m. to report that she had k!lled her 11-year-old son and had taken pills trying to k!ll herself.”

When the police arrived at the motel, they found a large kitchen knife in her room. It appeared the boy had been de@d “for several hours” before his mother alerted the authorities, according to the DA’s office.

The Santa Ana Police stated, “Officers responded to the scene and detained (Ramaraju) in the hotel hallway.”

They added: “Inside a nearby hotel room, officers found an unresponsive 11-year-old boy with apparent stab wounds. Orange County Fire Authority personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the child deceased.”

Ramaraju was arrested on suspicion of murd£r and hospitalised due to the ingestion of an unknown substance, according to the police. After being discharged from the hospital on Thursday, she was charged and arraigned in Orange County.

If found guilty on all counts, prosecutors have stated that Ramaraju could potentially face a maximum sentence of 26 years to life behind bars.