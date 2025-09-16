MUMBI PHIRI ENDORSES DOLIKA FOR PF PRESIDENT



Former Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has accused the current PF leadership of being selfish and failing to provide direction as the party heads towards the next elections.





Speaking in a live phone conversation streamed on Facebook, Phiri said she has lost confidence in the present PF leadership, describing them as individuals only interested in personal gain rather than the future of the party.





She expressed support for little-known politician Dorika Banda, who has declared her intention to contest the presidency.





Phiri said Banda’s bold decision gave her comfort, arguing that new leadership is necessary if Zambia is to move forward.





Phiri further criticised the PF’s record in government, claiming that years of disorganisation and poor governance left the country in crisis.





She pointed to cases where former leaders left office only to face jail while appearing to have amassed great personal wealth, which she described as evidence of selfishness and looting.





Political observers note that several former PF leaders, including Joseph Malanji and Bowman Lusambo, have been associated with immense personal wealth, with some described as billionaires after leaving office.





Despite this, their continued push to return to political power has raised concerns among critics who argue that their ambitions appear driven more by self-interest than by service to the public. Analysts warn that this persistence reflects a pattern where leaders, even after amassing great fortunes, still seek further opportunities to exploit state resources.





Phiri added that the decline of the PF has left some leaders attaching themselves to any presidential aspirant in order to remain politically relevant.





Her endorsement of Dorika Banda now raises questions about the positions of senior PF figures such as Raphael Nakachinda and Given Lubinda, who are seen as central to the party’s current leadership structure.