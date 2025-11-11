MUMBI PHIRI ENDORSES MAKEBI ZULU FOR PF PRESIDENTIAL BID



Patriotic Front (PF) former Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has endorsed Constitutional Lawyer Makebi Zulu as the party’s preferred candidate for the Presidency.





She described Zulu as a leader with the capacity to guide the PF back into government and secure success in the 2026 general elections.





During the Hot Seat radio programme, Phiri urged Zulu to prioritise the completion of the hospital project in Lusaka’s Chalala area, donated by the late King Abdullah Aziz of Saudi Arabia.





She also encouraged the revival of the nuclear power initiative in Chongwe, which was discontinued by the current administration, citing its potential to reshape Zambia’s energy landscape and stimulate economic progress.





Phiri expressed confidence that Zulu’s leadership would bring about economic recovery and improve the welfare of citizens.