Mumbi Phiri questions caliber of HH’s diplomats for calling other citizens fools, and asking juniors to shave their private parts

Mumbi questions caliber of HH’s diplomats for calling other citizens fools, and asking juniors to shave their private parts
Former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has questioned the calibre of President Hakainde Hichilema’s diplomatic appointments, for asking their own junior staff to shave their private parts and referring to fellow nationals they are supposed to serve as fools.
And Phiri said her longtime friendship with Zambia’s Ambassador to Sweden Gladys Nundwe has broken down after the latter referred to her as a fool, and prayed that her job would keep her forever as they had “always looked after each other.”
Speaking with Daily Revelation, Phiri said she was shocked that a diplomat could use words such as foolish to describe fellow nationals she was supposed to be serving.
“Can she look after me if I went to Sweden when she’s thinking of me as PF? Can she? And I am a fellow woman, she can call a fellow woman, a mother, a grandmother like her, me I am somebody’s wife unlike her, how does my husband feel for a fellow woman to be calling me foolish?” Phiri said. “Me when I was a diplomat, I fought for Ngoma when he was abducted in South Sudan. Ngoma, is it Nelson Ngoma, who is in the national management committee for UPND? I fought for his release he can attest to that. Because as a diplomat, at the diplomatic school I was taught not to be partisan.”
She questioned the calibre of President Hakainde Hichilema’s diplomats who were openly showing themselves as UPND members.
“What type of diplomats are they? Ba Hakainde why are picking useless people who are embarrassing you? … What type of diplomats are these who can go and ask a local employee to shave their private parts, while Nundwe is calling us fellow citizens, honourables, former diplomats, me and (George) Chulumanda, as
what a foolish way of reasoning by someone. having been appointed to certain jobs or getting a political office as an elected mp doesn’t make a foolish person clever, intelligent or bright. you assign a foolish tag to person by their general conduct. school, living relationships, reasoning, conduct such as you displayed against ecL that led to your suspension in pf, drunken behaviour like you displayed when l sat with you on the bus carrying ambassadors to Livingstone in 2014. the position you held , the office you were once appointed to, don’t make you shielded from foolish behaviour. a foolish is a foolish , period.
diplomats are not appointed to look after anyone. you don’t go to Sweden to be looked after by a diplomat. diplomats are there to assist, note and take care of national interest. the so many weeks you spent at zidis do not make you a diplomat. it was just a way to make you understand certain ways of conduct. in truth, mumbi phiri doesn’t have the qualifications to be a career diplomat, you know it yourself