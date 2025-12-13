Mumbi Phiri questions caliber of HH’s diplomats for calling other citizens fools, and asking juniors to shave their private parts

Mumbi questions caliber of HH’s diplomats for calling other citizens fools, and asking juniors to shave their private parts





Former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has questioned the calibre of President Hakainde Hichilema’s diplomatic appointments, for asking their own junior staff to shave their private parts and referring to fellow nationals they are supposed to serve as fools.





And Phiri said her longtime friendship with Zambia’s Ambassador to Sweden Gladys Nundwe has broken down after the latter referred to her as a fool, and prayed that her job would keep her forever as they had “always looked after each other.”





Speaking with Daily Revelation, Phiri said she was shocked that a diplomat could use words such as foolish to describe fellow nationals she was supposed to be serving.





“Can she look after me if I went to Sweden when she’s thinking of me as PF? Can she? And I am a fellow woman, she can call a fellow woman, a mother, a grandmother like her, me I am somebody’s wife unlike her, how does my husband feel for a fellow woman to be calling me foolish?” Phiri said. “Me when I was a diplomat, I fought for Ngoma when he was abducted in South Sudan. Ngoma, is it Nelson Ngoma, who is in the national management committee for UPND? I fought for his release he can attest to that. Because as a diplomat, at the diplomatic school I was taught not to be partisan.”





She questioned the calibre of President Hakainde Hichilema’s diplomats who were openly showing themselves as UPND members.





“What type of diplomats are they? Ba Hakainde why are picking useless people who are embarrassing you? … What type of diplomats are these who can go and ask a local employee to shave their private parts, while Nundwe is calling us fellow citizens, honourables, former diplomats, me and (George) Chulumanda, as



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/mumbi-questions-caliber-of-hhs-diplomats-for-calling-other-citizens-fools-and-asking-juniors-to-shave-their-private-parts/