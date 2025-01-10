Mumbi Phiri starts another long stay in jail



IT seems a tune of jail has been played and former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri is dancing to it once more as police confirmed a docket of aggravated robbery has been opened against her.



This means Phiri will be behind bars for a long time before the cases dealt with by the Courts as the offence which she has been pinned down for is non bailable.



This arrest comes barely two years after the State entered a nolle prosequi, freeing the boisterous PF official from her one year stay in prison on allegations that she was behind the murder of a UPND supporter, Lawrence Banda in 2019.





“Police in Kawambwa have today January 9, 2025 formally charged and arrested Mrs. Mumbi Phiri, aged 55, for the offence of Aggravated Robbery, contrary to Section 294(1) of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia,” said police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga.





Yesterday Hamoonga announced Phiri’s detention over the aggravated robbery that happened in Kawambwa, Luapula Province last month where she and her colleages believed to be from the Tonse Alliance are alleged to have stolen a UPND supporter’s phone and cash worth K20,000.





28 year old Boldwin Chilambikwa reported that his Infinix cellphone, valued at K3,800, and cash amounting to K20,000 were stolen by a male suspect identified only as Peter, who was allegedly following the instructions of Mumbi Phiri.



According to police reports the aggravated robbery incident happened when the PF official led a group from the Tonse Alliance to Chisheta Primary School in Kawambwa District accusing the victim and UPND officials of election malpractice.



Following investigations, Phiri was arrested after police found out that she was involved in the act which she reportedly involved others.





“On the material date, the complainant was in the company of the Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Honourable Mike Mposha MP and other UPND cadres checking on their members when they were confronted by a team from the Tonse Alliance, led by Mumbi Phiri,” Hamoonga earlier stated.





“The confrontation arose from allegations by Mumbi Phiri that the UPND team was collecting voter’s cards from members of the public in collaboration with the ECZ. Amid the confusion, another suspect Peter, other names not known, attacked the complainant with a Taser gun, causing him to fall to the ground. While incapacitated, the suspect grabbed the complainant’s cellphone and the cash, which had been provided by the Honourable Minister for fuel.”





Hamoonga disclosed that Mumbi Phiri is currently detained at Kawambwa Police Station and is awaiting her court appearance.





Meanwhile, the police spokesperson said Investigations are ongoing to apprehend her accomplice, identified only as Peter, and other individuals involved in this case.



By Moses Makwaya



