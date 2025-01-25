Mumbi Phiri vows to continue political fight after release



DESPITE spending 14 days in police cells on charges of a non bailable offence and having described the experience as harsh, former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has vowed to remain vocal and active in politics, describing herself as a big machine that is capable of intimidating government.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/14wbvZ75CW/?mibextid=oFDknk



Phiri, who had been charged with aggravated robbery was released after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri dropped the charges due to lack of evidence.



However, the outspoken politician has maintained that her detention was politically motivated and intended to silence her.





Appearing on Hot FM this morning, Phiri described her ordeal as dehumanising and an act of abuse of human rights.



The Tonse Alliance opposition member claimed that she was kept in a cage for 14 days straight without being given an opportunity to take a bath.





“I slept in a cage on the floor it was open. I slept without bathing for 14 days. I was treated like an animal. I have never been on the other side of the law. I’m a big machine they can’t match me, all of them put together can’t match me.”



“I will never stay away from politics because it’s a calling for me. Why should I take a back seat. It’s aluta continua and they better be ready. I’m a hot cake, everybody wants to see who is this Mumbi Phiri. God wants me to use my voice to liberate the people of Zambia,” said Phiri.





She explained that the police in Kawambwa where she was detained treated her like an animal where her right to basic needs was violated.



Phiri criticised government and the justice system for what she called wrongful detention.





Phiri also accused the man behind her release of playing to the gallery at the presence of the UN rapporteur currently in the country monitoring the right to freedom of expression and opinion.



The opposition critic further accused Green Economy minister Mike Mposha and the government at large of being behind the committed crime.





“If anything the person who was supposed to be arrested was Mike Mposha. Government has failed, this is a government of failures,” she complained.



Meanwhile, Phiri announced plans to sue the State for harassing her, stating that she will seek compensation for the emotional and physical toll of her detention.





“This time, I’m suing the State. I want to be compensated. Because mine was wrongful detention. I’m starting the proceedings on Monday. I’m very upset with UPND. I’m taking them to court,” she said.



Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission chairperson Pamela Sambo has refuted Phiri’s claims of mistreatment, stating that its officers visited her during her detention and confirmed that she had access to basic rights such as food and water.





“From the time she was incarcerated in Kawambwa our Mansa office was on the ground. And from the reports we have, there was no record of any ill treatment as she was incarcerated. All her basic rights were met,” she added.





Sambo however stated that if there were any human rights violations, then an official complaint should be sent to them so that the commission launches investigations.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 25, 2025