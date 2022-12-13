MUMBI PHIRI WAS AT CHURCH AT THE TIME OF SHOOTING – EVANGELICAL CHURCH ELDER

By New Dawn Reporter

THREE witnesses in the Lawrence Banda murder case that happened in October, 2019 have testified that former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri was among the people that attended church service at the Mahiro Evangelical Church in Zambia in Kaoma.

Elder in the Evangelical Church Steward Andala Mupwako said Phiri was among the visitors the Church received between 10 hours and 13 hours at church on the 6th October, 2019, the day of the shooting.

Andala Mupwako 56 years old explained that among those that attended church was Anna Ngombo, the PF candidate in that by-election, Tauni Chiseke, Mumbi Phiri, Godwin Putu, Emmelda Mwaando and Mulyata.

“And later the pastor moved to where the secretary was (church secretary) that the visitors should introduce themselves. Due to the interest of time the senior female official was allowed to speak speak. Mumbi Phiri stood up and said she was Deputy Secretary General of the PF. She said she was representing Ann ngombo for her election,” he said.

Meanwhile, the candidate in that by-election Anna Ngombo said she was with Phiri and her lodge before they left for church around 10 hours.

She said three vehicles were used to carry the people to church and Phiri was in an executive vehicle as Deputy parry secretary general, while herself and other officials used two Toyota Landcruisers.

Ngombo 68 years old said there was no way a Phiri would he found at the shooting scene when she was with the rest of the team in church at the time the shooting of Banda took place.

“We used three vehicle, I was in the first vehicle with Mulyata, the district chairlady Emmeldah Mwambo and Anna. In the other vehicle that is where Mumbi Phiri was. The third vehicle was Tauni Chiseke together with Godwin Putu who was MP for Mangango. We arrived at the church my lord, we met an usher from the entrance and we introduced ourselves to the usher. And the usher went inside and came out and allowed us to get inside, I and others occupied the front sit. In this team we had Mumbi Phiri, Tauni Chiseke, Putu, Mulyata, Emmaldah and Anna and myself,” she said.

Another witness who was at the scene of the shooting Mbololwa Nayoya, 61 years old, said she was among those people who were attacked in Site and Service with an iron bar by the late Lawrence Banda a UPND cadre.

Nayoya said the vehicle they were in had six people, with Brona seating in the front passengers seat, while Shebby Chilekwa was seating in the drivers seat.

She explained at the back seat of the vehicle were Muzaza, herself and Mundia Mundale and the last person was at the tail deck.

“Yes, the driver sat on his sit, Brona was seated in the front seat with the driver, behind there was Myself, Muzaza, Mundia and at the back of the vehicle what Chipala. Mumbi Phiri was not there,” she said.

Nayoya said after Shebby Chilekwa was stabled on the shoulder by Banda, he ran away before the gunshot was heard.

(Mumbi Phiri and Shebby Chilekwa leaving for the prison this afternoon after church)