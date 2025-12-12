MUNDUBILE ACCUSES PRESIDENT HH OF FORCING “ILLEGAL” BILL 7 ON A SUFFERING NATION



….. as Farmers Go Unpaid.





Lusaka – Friday, 12 December 2025



Patriotic Front presidential aspirant Hon. Brian Mundubile says PF Members of Parliament will continue to speak out in an effort to stop Bill Number 7 as it comes up for second reading on Monday.





He said some UPND MPs are aware that Bill 7 is inappropriate but President Hakainde Hichilema has insisted that it must proceed at the expense of addressing pressing challenges affecting the Zambian people.





He has since called upon President Hichilema to abandon Bill 7 and focus on urgent matters such as paying farmers.



Mr Mundubile argued that delays in paying farmers will have long-term consequences such as families failing to meet education costs for their children.





He said if that energy being applied on Bill 7 was devoted to reducing the cost of living, the Zambian people would have been happy.





Hon Mundubile said Bill 7 is illegal, yet the President is playing a deaf ear and not ready to listen to the people.



“Abandon Bill 7 and resolve the challenges arising from broken promises on mealie-meal and fertilizer. Abandon Bill 7 and introduce sectoral minimum wages in the transport and mining sectors. These are important issues, Bill 7 is not.





Bill 7 is not urgent. What is urgent today is prioritising farmers and ensuring they are paid. If they are not paid, they will not be able to send their children to university. My point is that the Bill 7 debate is a diversion, and one of the key challenges we face is the non-payment of farmers. We want the President to ensure that, within the course of next week, farmers are paid,” he said.





Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile has urged opposition political parties and other stakeholders to unite against Bill 7.



He said citizens must engage their MPs directly and voice their concerns regarding the Bill.





“We stand with the poor, with miners who are currently being mistreated. Even some members of the ruling UPND know that something is wrong with Bill 7,” he said.