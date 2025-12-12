Mundubile accuses UPND of paying its own MPs to support Bill 7



MPOROKOSO Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile has claimed that a senior UPND member recently drove to Parliament grounds and distributed money to the ruling party’s own MPs.

Speaking at a press briefing this afternoon, Mundubile said even UPND lawmakers were aware that there was something wrong with Bill 7.





He wondered why the ruling party was allegedly paying its own members to vote for the Bill if their intentions were genuine.





“Even UPND MPs are aware that there is something wrong with Bill 7. One senior member of the party walked onto Parliament grounds and started distributing money to MPs to support Bill 7. If they know it’s right, why are they paying their own members to support the Bill? They did this in full view of all other members,” claimed Mundubile.





The PF presidential hopeful also urged opposition MPs to boycott the voting process so they are not cited for contempt of court, as the process was already declared a nullity by the Constitutional Court.





“All political parties must abandon everything [they] are doing and ensure Bill 7 does not go through. It will be the resurrection of a one-party system which we fought in 1991. We want to tell the government to stop forcing this divisive document. Bill 7 is not urgent. It cannot be a priority.”





“We stand strong with the Zambian people, the churches, Oasis Forum and LAZ in protecting and defending the Constitution,” he said.





Mundubile called on citizens to personally call their MPs and tell them how to vote on Bill 7 so that the people’s views are reflected.



Turning to the farming community, Mundubile accused the government of prioritising politics over livelihoods.





He said farmers across the country were still waiting for their payments and were unsure how they would survive the festive season.



“Bill 7 will not pay farmers. Most farmers don’t even know how they will celebrate Christmas,” he said. “You promised farmers that you would pay them because you were a farmer. Why have you abandoned your flock?”





He added that the same farmers who voted for the UPND had been let down after being promised that the price of fertiliser would drop from K650 to K250, only for it to increase instead.





“It’s not the first time you are disappointing farmers,” he said. “What is urgent now is payment. Farmers should be paid. We are nearing the time when they must send children to university. Within the course of next week, pay the farmers.”



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 12, 2025