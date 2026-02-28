Mundubile Acted with Treachery and Unpatrioticism



UNDERSTANDING PROCESS VS CHAOS



By PF26 Reporter



It is easy to throw around terms like “entitlement” and “betrayal,” but leadership is defined by adherence to the rule of law, not by how one feels on social media. The comparison between the current PF leadership’s roadmap and Hon. Brian Mundubile’s past actions is a false equivalence for the following reasons:



1. LEGITIMACY OF MANDATE VS INDIVIDUAL AMBITION

What Mundubile attempted was a unilateral move outside the established Patriotic Front (PF) guidelines, processes, and procedures. A political party is not a “free-for-all” where any member can wake up and decide to hold a convention. In contrast, the current path being taken by the PF under Hon. Given Lubinda is a collective, sanctioned decision by the party’s central organs.



2. THE NATURE OF THE PSV(SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE)

The term PSV in this context refers to a strategic mechanism adopted by the institution to navigate current political and legal hurdles.



Mundubile’s PSV: Was an individual decision used to bypass the party hierarchy for personal advancement.



The PF’s PSV: Is a collective party decision aimed at preserving the movement. There is a massive difference between a soldier deserting his post to start his own fire (Mundubile) and a General re-strategizing with his entire unit to win a battle (Lubinda).





3. COLLECTIVE INCLUSIVITY VS ISOLATION

IP fails to acknowledge that the current roadmap involves all stakeholders and presidential hopefuls. Decisions regarding the convention and the party’s direction are being made through the Central Committee, ensuring that all those who expressed interest in the presidency are part of the engagement. Mundubile’s actions were exclusionary; the current process is consultative.



4. BRANDING AND LOYALTY

It is now glaringly clear that Mundubile has moved away from the core values of the PF. His current trajectory suggests he is more of an FDD brand than a PF stalwart. You cannot claim to love a house while you are busy trying to set fire to its foundations.



5. THE ENTITLEMENT MIRROR

IP mentions that “the spirit of entitlement destroys institutions.” He is right—but he is pointing the finger in the wrong direction. Entitlement is when an individual believes they are bigger than the party constitution.

True leadership is shown by those who stay to fix the party through its internal systems, not those who jump ship or create parallel structures when they don’t get their way.





In summary education without discipline is indeed dangerous. The PF remains a structured organization governed by rules, not by the whims of individuals who seek to shortcut their way to power.