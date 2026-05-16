Mundubile can only beat HH in his dreams – Nkandu

By: News Diggers

KAPUTA UPND MP Elvis Nkandu says Brian Mundubile can only defeat President Hakainde Hichilema by a landslide in the August polls in his dreams.

Nkandu further says Mundubile is not popular enough to be compared to President Hichilema, adding that he could even be more popular than the Mporokoso PF MP.

Meanwhile, Nkandu says most opposition leaders are time wasters.

Recently, Mundubile, who is Tonse Alliance presidential candidate, expressed confidence in winning the August polls, saying he would secure a landslide victory that would be very difficult to manipulate.

Reacting to this in an interview, Nkandu urged Mundubile to stop daydreaming.

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