MUNDUBILE COMMENDS ECL’S LEADERSHIP IN OPPOSITION UNITY EFFORTS.

…. Says the family is growing, and this is owed to the wisdom and experience of President Edgar Lungu, who is undeniably a political giant.

Monday, January 6, 2025 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) Mporokoso Member of Parliament, Hon. Brian Mundubile, has voiced his strong support for former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s call for intensified political campaigns ahead of the 2026 general elections. Speaking in Lusaka Sunday, Hon. Mundubile commended President Edgar Lungu for his strategic efforts in uniting opposition political parties, highlighting the recent political developments as evidence of his leadership.

“I wish to support former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s call on political players to intensify the campaigns ahead of the 2026 general elections,” said Hon. Mundubile. “I also commend him for the strides he is making towards uniting opposition political parties. On Saturday, we witnessed the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) officially join the Tonse Alliance, and there is a consideration for the Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) political party, led by Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF), to join as well.”

Hon. Mundubile emphasized the growing coalition of opposition forces under President Lungu’s guidance, describing it as a testament to his political acumen and experience.

“The family is growing, and this is owed to the wisdom and experience of President Edgar Lungu, who is undeniably a political giant. We, as his lieutenants, will continue to rely on his wisdom and guidance going forward,” he stated.

The Mporokoso MP expressed concerns about the performance of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), led by President Hakainde Hichilema. He underscored the need for opposition parties to unite and form a formidable alliance capable of challenging the government in the upcoming elections.

“It’s clear that the UPND and the government led by President Hakainde Hichilema have lost touch with reality on the ground. There is a need for the opposition to come together and assemble a team that will dislodge the ruling party,” he said.

Hon. Mundubile praised the opposition’s growing consensus on unity as the key to political success. He identified former President Lungu as the rallying figure for this movement, citing his role in orchestrating “Plan B,” which is now being implemented in a structured manner.

“After the eligibility case, President Lungu assured the nation that there was a Plan B, and that Plan B is now in motion. It’s encouraging to see that opposition political parties are aligning themselves with this vision to ensure its success,” Hon. Mundubile explained.

While details of Plan B remain under wraps, Hon. Mundubile expressed optimism about the initial steps being taken. He urged other well-meaning political leaders to join forces under President Lungu’s leadership to bring about a new era of governance.

“Efforts are positive so far, and any well-meaning opposition political leader should join forces with other parties under President Lungu to form the critical mass needed to usher Zambia into a new frontier with new leadership,” he remarked.

On behalf of PF Members of Parliament, Hon. Mundubile pledged continued support for President Lungu in his endeavors to unite and strengthen the opposition.

“We will continue to support President Lungu in his efforts, whether it’s in by-elections or other assignments aimed at embracing other political parties joining the alliance. It’s a timely call, and we appreciate the progress made so far,” he concluded.

Hon. Mundubile’s remarks underscore a renewed sense of purpose within Zambia’s opposition, with former President Edgar Lungu at the helm of a growing alliance seeking to challenge the UPND-led government.