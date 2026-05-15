*MUNDUBILE COURTS DIASPORA, VOWS INCENTIVES IN FIRST 100 DAYS*



By Tonse Alliance Staff Reporter



Hon. Brian Mundubile, leading presidential candidate in Zambia’s August 13 polls and President of the Tonse Alliance, has pledged sweeping incentives for Zambians living and working abroad, the so‑called diaspora, in his first 100 days in office once elected.





Speaking on the US‑based Political Podcast hosted by Aaron Ng’ambi, Mundubile said research shows the diaspora contributes about $200 million annually to Zambia through remittances and personal projects.





“That’s a lot of money that goes to relatives and local initiatives. Once elected, we shall give incentives to Zambians abroad in the first 100 days…we will help them double the investment into Zambia,” he declared.





Mundubile promised priority access to prime land for diaspora citizens to build homes or rental properties, creating wealth and sustaining relatives back home.





He described as sad President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration of failing the diaspora by discarding policies introduced under late President Edgar Lungu, including dual citizenship and incentives that kept Zambians abroad connected to their homeland.





“Zambians abroad are dear to my heart. I have lived abroad, I have relatives there, and I want them to never lose touch with Zambia—because there’s no place like home,” he said.





Turning to governance, Mundubile decried rising graft under the UPND, citing the farewell statement of US Ambassador Michael Gonzales, who condemned corruption and inertia.





He pointed to 61 missing trucks of medicine at ZAMSA, the controversial 51 percent Mopani mine share transfer without parliamentary approval, and Financial Intelligence Centre reports of billions illicitly leaving Zambia totalling to almost $10billion under Hichilema.





Mundubile compared this to the Edgar Lungu era, saying graft has worsened under Hichilema: “ECL must be turning in his frozen grave in Pretoria and we mourn.”





He also lamented the unresolved burial of former President Lungu, nearly a year after his death, calling it a national heartbreak for widow Esther Lungu and millions of Zambians that loved the president.





On policy, Mundubile vowed to open opportunities for youths in mining, agriculture, and tourism, sectors he said could anchor Zambia’s economic revival. His campaign gained momentum Wednesday when senior counsel Makebi Zulu formally joined his ticket, following WOZA’s endorsement, making the Tonse Alliance the largest opposition coalition with 23 parties and 10 NGOs.





Mundubile’s campaign remains under strain, however, with his passport and three phones still held by police since March 19, a matter flagged by Amnesty International, the UN, and Human Rights Watch.