MUNDUBILE DID NOT RECEIVE STATE SECURITY AT MOPANI DERBY

Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant Hon. Brian Mundubile did not receive any form of state security during yesterday’s highly anticipated Mopani Derby between legendary sides Nkana FC and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers.

Contrary to claims circulating on some social media platforms, Hon. Mundubile attended the match purely as a football enthusiast eager to witness the outcome of the legendary rivalry between the two sides.

The police officers seen in the circulating video were manning the gates and providing standard venue security at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe as required by local league regulations.

While the motive behind these misleading reports remains unclear, it is important to set the record straight.

Hon Mundubile values truth, integrity, and selflessness principles he continues to uphold in both his public and private life.

Issued by;

Brian Mundubile Media Team

BM8