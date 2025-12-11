MUNDUBILE FACES POSSIBLE SUSPENSION FROM PF OVER INSUBORDINATION AT KASAMA MAYOR’S BURIAL





By Thomas Chewe



The Patriotic Front (PF) faction led by Given Lubinda is reportedly moving to suspend aspiring presidential candidate Hon. Brian Mundubile for what insiders have described as “gross insubordination” during the burial of Kasama Mayor Theresa Kolala.





According to impeccable party sources, tensions escalated when Mundubile, allegedly in a coordinated manoeuvre by his camp, rose to address mourners after Lubinda had already delivered the official factional presidential remarks. The act angered Lubinda’s inner circle, who viewed it as a direct challenge to his authority.





Matters worsened when Mundubile publicly referred to Mr. Chipili as the PF Northern Province Chairperson, despite Lubinda having recently removed him from that position. The statement further deepened divisions within the already fractured former ruling party.





Sources say the suspension process will not only target Mundubile but also a number of district chairpersons accused of being influenced by his camp. These officials have been pushing for the party to urgently hold a convention, warning that failure to do so may force them to form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) ahead of the 2026 General Election, with Mundubile as their preferred Presidential candidate.





Meanwhile, those close to the matter reveal that Mundubile himself is seriously considering leaving the PF altogether as one of the avenues to secure his place on the 2026 presidential ballot.





Tensions boiled over this past weekend during a meeting of the PF Council of Elders. Mundubile, who excused himself midway through the meeting citing another appointment, lashed out at fellow presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu. He dismissed Zulu as “a spoiled young man, arrogant, naïve, and unelectable,” pointing to Zulu’s loss of his Malambo Parliamentary seat in 2021 as proof of his lack of national appeal.





Away from the meeting, Mundubile accused Zulu of “using the body of former president Edgar Lungu to advance his presidential ambitions,” saying such conduct was morally insensitive and unbefitting of a leader.





The PF remains deeply divided as competing camps intensify positioning ahead of the 2026 elections, with no clear sign of a unified path forward.