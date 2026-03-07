“Mundubile Has Never Won Any Court Case or Planned Any National Election ,He Cannot Defeat HH” – KBF

By Current Zambia

People Must Prosper (PMP) President Kelvin Bwalya Fube, popularly known as KBF, says Brian Mundubile has never won any court case in Zambia and cannot win an election against President Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking in an interview with Diamond TV Zambia, KBF said Mundubile lacks the political strength to challenge President Hichilema in any election, adding that he has no track record of winning major political contests.

He further alleged that Zumani Zimba, the Secretary General of the Tonse Alliance, was influenced by Mundubile to push his political agenda.

KBF also claimed that people who attended the recent convention were mostly street youths from Lusaka who were allegedly hired and taken to a Chinese-owned hall where they were asked to vote for Mundubile.

According to him, both Chifumu Banda and Dr Pule were misled during the process.

He maintained that the entire exercise was manipulated to favour Mundubile.