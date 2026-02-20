MUNDUBILE IS NOT FOOLISH ENOUGH TO OFFER RUNNING MATE ROLE THROUGH MEDIA – MAKEBI





PF presidential candidate Makebi Zulu says Brian Mundubile is not foolish enough to communicate a running mate offer through the media.





Zulu adds that if the statement was issued by Chris Zumani Zimba, it was simply an act of mischief, stating that Zimba “can do better than that”.





On Tuesday, Mundubile offered Zulu and Given Lubinda the opportunity to consider taking up the role of running mate under the Tonse Alliance.





In a statement, Tonse Secretary General Chris Zumani Zimba said the Alliance had given Zulu and Lubinda a 12-day ultimatum to engage in dialogue and redeem themselves politically.





Reacting to this, Wednesday, Zulu said if Mundubile had truly intended to deliver such a message, he would have done so with decorum, dignity and respect.





“If Mundubile had to send such a message, I don’t think he is foolish enough to do such a thing as to put it in the media, and he is incapable of giving me or Lubinda [instruction] on how to make up. There is no bad thing. He would maybe put some decorum or some dignity and, again, some form of respect. So, I don’t think it’s him. I would like to give it to him that it’s obviously not him. If it’s released by Zimba, then he is just being mischievous, he can do better than that,” said Zulu.



News Diggers