MUNDUBILE IS NOT FOOLISH ENOUGH TO OFFER RUNNING MATE ROLE THROUGH MEDIA – MAKEBI





9th February 2026



PF presidential candidate Makebi Zulu says Brian Mundubile is not foolish enough to communicate a running mate offer through the media.





Zulu adds that if the statement was issued by Chris Zumani Zimba, it was simply an act of mischief, stating that Zimba “can do better than that”.





On Tuesday, Mundubile offered Zulu and Given Lubinda the opportunity to consider taking up the role of running mate under the Tonse Alliance. In a statement, Tonse Secretary General Chris Zumani Zimba said the Alliance had given Zulu and Lubinda a 12-day ultimatum to engage in dialogue and redeem themselves politically.





Reacting to this, Wednesday, Zulu said if Mundubile had truly intended to deliver such a message, he would have done so…



News diggers