MUNDUBILE PF FACTION CALLS FOR CIVILITY, WARNS AGAINST CONTEMPT OF COURT.



By Osward Kafwanka

The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) faction aligned to Brian Mundubile has called on the Given Lubinda-led PF faction and other PF camps to conduct their internal political activities in a civil and orderly manner.



The Mundubile campaign team has warned that continued misconduct could amount to contempt of court.



Speaking at a press briefing, Mukushi South Member of Parliament Davies Chisopa, who is the National Campaign Manager for Mr. Mundubile, urged PF members to rally behind the Tonse Alliance leader and actively participate in the ongoing nationwide campaign.



Mr. Chisopa has dismissed claims that political alliances must be registered, explaining that all members of the Tonse Alliance belong to duly registered political parties and that current laws do not require the registration of alliances.



He made the remarks while unveiling a 72-member Western Province campaign committee, which will be led by Oscar Liwoyo Sinjabata.