MUNDUBILE PROMISES PEOPLE DRIVEN SOLUTIONS IF ELECTED.



TONSE Alliance President Brian Mundubile has promised that he will prioritise practical and people driven solutions if elected as president on August 13.





Appearing on BM8 Unfiltered Friday, Mundubile shared that the alliance was positioning itself as a credible alternative focused on addressing real challenges affecting ordinary citizens, particularly unemployment and rising economic pressure on households.





He stated that the alliance intends to champion policies that directly benefit vulnerable groups such as youths, women, civil servants, miners among others.





According to him, governance must respond to the needs and aspirations of those most affected by economic hardship.



Mundubile emphasised that job creation would form the backbone of the alliance’s economic agenda, stating that employment is key to reducing poverty and restoring dignity among struggling communities.





“We will not come with complicated graphs to confuse people. We will focus on practical solutions that Zambians can see and feel in their daily lives,” he said.





“Once in government, we will prioritise building an economy anchored on local realities rather than one driven by foreign interests, because economic policies must first serve the Zambian people.”





He claimed that Zambians have already made a decision to remove the UPND from power.



Kalemba February 14, 2026