Mundubile promises to be a pro-poor PF president

OPPOSITION PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile says his manifesto will cater for the interests of the poor.

Speaking to Kalemba’s programme dubbed Chat Online and hosted by Mwiza Zulu, Mundubile, who is Mporokoso PF member of parliament and leader of the opposition in Parliament, said his party had departed from its initial vision of serving the poor in society.

He believes such a departure largely contributed to the downfall of the PF in the August 12, 2021 polls.

Mundubile said the PF is not dead and that his goal, if elected as party president, is to revive the initial vision, which is to put the interests of the poor first.

He said assisting the poor comes naturely for him.

Mundubile also noted that he usually helps people off camera and that was why the public may not be aware of his generosity.

Mundubile added that the PF failure to control cadreism marked its downfall.

He said if he becomes the PF president, he will completely eradicate cadreism.

He promised to establish the causes of cadreism and noted that people that have nothing to do but need to survive tend to engage into cadreism.

He reiterated that if he is the president, solutions to such lawlessness will be found as a study will be conducted, based on facts and that solutions will be implemented.

Meanwhile, Mundubile commented on Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo’s frequent arrests, saying that the former Lusaka Province minister is harassed because he has been persistent in wanting to know the conditionalities attached to the International Monetary fund (IMF) programme.

He said there are no charges that Lusambo is facing, except for him being frank and fearless.

He noted that Lusambo recently wrote to the IMF to explain the conditions surrounding the IMF package.

Mundubile also said President Hakainde Hichilema has not healed.

He said the President ought to forego bitterness by forgetting about all his old persecutions.

By Mwiche Nalwimba

Kalemba