MUNDUBILE QUESTIONS LOGIC OF CHAWAMA SEAT EXPULSION

By Staff Reporter

28.11.25

Hon. Brian Mundubile has expressed deep concern over the National Assembly’s decision to declare the Chawama constituency seat vacant, a seat held by Tasila Lungu, daughter of Zambia’s late sixth President Edgar Lungu..

The move comes barely six months before Parliament is due to dissolve ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for 13 August.

Under Zambian law, once a seat is declared vacant, a by-election must be held within 90 days. Mundubile argues that following this calendar means any winner of the Chawama seat would serve in the House for barely a month before dissolution.

“It costs poor taxpayers about K30 million to conduct a parliamentary election,” Mundubile lamented. “Where will the money come from when government cannot buy drugs in hospitals, pay farmers for the maize they sold to FRA, or import electricity?”

Tasila Lungu, one of the youngest lawmakers in the House, has been in South Africa since her father’s death 176 days ago in Pretoria. His burial has been delayed due to a court case taken up by Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha against the Lungu family. Tasila is widely respected within and outside Parliament, having been the first to break the news of her father’s passing on 5 June.

Mundubile made his remarks on the side-lines of the Oasis Forum prayer gathering at the Child Jesus Cathedral in Lusaka. The event drew hundreds of civil society members and opposition leaders opposed to constitutional amendments ahead of the polls.

He confirmed that the Patriotic Front (PF) will challenge Tasila’s expulsion through Speaker Nellie Mutti.

Seen as a man of the people, Mundubile’s stance underscores his growing profile as a frontrunner for the opposition presidency, positioning himself as a key challenger to President Hakainde Hichilema in the upcoming elections.