MUNDUBILE REJECTS BILL 7, IMENDA DEFENDS UPND



PATRIOTIC Front Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile has issued a strong call for all opposition political parties to close ranks and reject Constitution Amendment Bill No.7 of 2025, warning that its enactment could lay the groundwork for a future one-party state.





Speaking during a press briefing alongside other PF MPs, Mr Mundubile argued that the country is grappling with far more pressing challenges among them unpaid farmers, financial hardships faced by miners, and a strained economy insisting that Bill 7 should not be treated as a national priority.





He accused the UPND of allegedly incentivising some of its Members of Parliament to support the Bill, adding that the version being scrutinised is the same one that was previously condemned and should be abandoned in favour of addressing citizens’ immediate needs.





He since declared that he will fight with all that he has to ensure the Bill does not pass.



On the other hand, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda, who spoke moments after his party made its submission to the Parliamentary Select Committee, defended the ruling party’s position.





He says the UPND had undertaken thorough internal consultations and was guided by its core ideology, stressing that their focus remains on protecting the interests of Zambians rather than responding to accusations he described as baseless without evidence.



