MUNDUBILE REMAINS LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION IN PARLIAMENT -AMB. MWAMBA

…Makebi Zulu Advocates remain lawyers of and for the Patriotic Front…

Lusaka-Thursday 26th October 2023

Please note that there are no changes that the Patriotic Front has made at Parliament or anywhere else.

We must state that Hon.Brian Mundubile MP, remains Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

Further note that Mr. Miles Sampa remains expelled from the Patriotic Front and we have qritten to the Speaker to have the seat deckared vacant as there is no court challenge to our decision.

Further, the Lusaka High Court granted the Injunction to the Patriotic Front and stated that Mr. Sampa is NOT a member of the Patriotic Front.

“It is hereby ordered that the defendant be and is hereby restrained from holding himself out as a member of the Patriotic Front, a party functionary of the Patriotic Front Party or a leader of the Patriotic Front”, reads the High Court Order.

The Court injunction restrains Mr. Sampa, his agents or his servants to behave or present themselves as members of the Patriotic Front.

Any letter that is issued by other persons other than the Secretary General, Hon.Raphael Nakacinda is good evidence and will form part of contempt proceedings.

Further, we are putting Kalemba online newspaper and other zealous media organisations, on Notice.

For Kalemba we may include its editor, Mr. Salim Daweood for contempt. Kalemba has been at the forefront of purveying contemptous material that flies in the face of the Court Order and the online paper is constantly issuing gross misinformation about this matter.

To our knowledge no changes have been made at the Registrar of Societies as reported by Kalemba and others.

If any changes were or would be done at the Registrar of Societies, it will be a flagrant violation of the High Court order that states;

“It is further ordered that the defendants is restrained from approaching the Registrar of Societies to effect any changes to the Register of members of the Patriotic Front Party as it appears at the Registrar of Societies either by himself, his agents, servants or whosoever “.

We have also reported to the Zambia Police all the documents written or issued or uttered so far by Mr. Sampa or his agents, as the documents are forgeries.

We hope the Police will pursue these criminal investigations.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson for Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT