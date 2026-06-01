Mundubile ropes in Peter Sinkamba, Mwenya Musenge for CB mobilisation

…in line with Tonse Alliance Constitution



By DAVID KANDUZA

THE Tonse- Pamodzi alliance led by immediate past Mporokoso member of Parliament Brian Mundubile has appointed Green Party president Peter Sinkamba as its Copperbelt campaigns coordinator to manage mobilisation efforts across the region.





Mr Sinkamba will be deputised by .

Mwenya Musenge of the APP for the upcoming 2026 general elections.



In a letter made available to all the appointees, Mr Mundubile outlined the functions and mandate of the Provincial Presidential Campaign Team as follows:





1. To organize, coordinate, integrate and supervise my Presidential campaign rallies and NRPUP Campaign programmes through and by working closely with provincial, district, constituency and ward leaders, groups as well as adopted candidates.





2. To mobilize adopted NRPUP candidates at parliamentary, mayoral and Council levels and physically present them to local traditional, religious and key community leaders for support and endorsements on my own behalf and my running mate Hon. Makebi Zulu.





3. To summarize and popularize the Tonse Alliance Manifesto sector narratives and sub regional messages in correct context and widely promote the Presidential SPV SYMBOL ~ NRPUP’S LAMP NYALI/LIGHT in the Province at district, constituency, ward and branch levels.





4. To compliment, work and support adopted NRPUP candidates and Alliance Structures at all levels in the Province to ensure timely, transparent, equitable and wider distribution of LAMP/NYALI, and President Brian Mundubile’s posters, mock ballots and regalia as well as resources in general.





5. To coordinate, supervise, harmonize and monitor all radio programmes and TV interviews as well as NRPUP political adverts in the Province to guarantee maximum participation and impact.



6. To support and ensure that adopted candidates in each district, constituency and ward have 2 Presidential, 2 parliamentary, 2 mayoral and 2 Councilor POLLING AGENTS at and in every polling station in the Province as well as ensure to submit polling agents names to the National Secretariat.





7. To work closely with Tonse Provincial and District leaders as well as parliamentary candidates by creating Constituency Presidential Campaign Teams and appoint strong and loyal Presidential Polling Agents for President Brian Mundubile and Hon Makebi Zulu his running mate at every Constituency Totaling Centers through the Tonse Secretariat Voter Protection Department.





Mr Mundubile in line with article 10 (i) and (j) and article 12.(33) of the Tonse Alliance Constitution, stated that: “this letter serves to formally inform the public and our members that I, Brian M. Mundubile has appointed the following individuals as my 2026 Presidential Campaign Team Members CT Copperbelt Province:





1. Mr. Peter Sinkamba Provincial Campaign Coordinator & Green Party President

2. Hon. Mwenya Musenge APP President & Provincial Vice Campaign Coordinator

3. Mr. Amoni Chisenga Provincial Host Campaign Chairman

4. Ms. Chilembo Lizzie (Mayo Mayo) Provincial Campaign Secretary

5. Mr. Weluza Banda Provincial Campaign Member from NRPUP (Mpongwe)



6. Bishop Amoni Chilega Provincial Campaign Member from APC

7. Mr. Jeff Chiabala Provincial Campaign Member from WOZA

8. Mr. Belvin Bwalya Provincial Campaign Member

9. Mr. Harry Lomba Provincial Campaign Member from NED

10. Mr. Kennedy Kaunda Provincial Campaign Member from PP

11. Mr. Bernad Chomba Provincial Campaign Member

12. Ms. Hellen Phiri Provincial Campaign Member from FDD



13. Mr. Richard Mwansa Provincial Campaign Member from NFF from Chingola

14. Mr. Musonda Sydney Provincial Campaign Member from NRPUP Chililaombwe

15. Mr. Christopher Chansa Provincial Campaign Member from NRPUP Luashya

16. Mr. Musamba Edward Provincial Campaign Member from NRPUP Masaiti



17. Mr. Henry Mwasepe Provincial Campaign Member from NRPUP Chingola

18. Mr. Johnathan Ngoma Provincial Campaign Member from NRPUP Chingola

19. Mr. Chibale Machimu Provincial Campaign Member from NRPUP Chingola



20. Mr. Emmanuel Nkole Provincial Campaign Member from NRPUP Chingola

21. Mr. Albert Katongo Provincial Campaign Member from NRPUP Chingola

22. Mr James Kasongo Provincial Campaign Member from NRPUP Chingola.