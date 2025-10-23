MUNDUBILE SAYS NAKACHINDA’S JAILING A BLOW TO PF AND TONSE ALLIANCE MOBILISATION AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS





By Nelson Zulu



Patriotic Front-PF Member of the Central Committee Brian Mundubile says the upholding of party Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda’s 18-month jail term by the High Court will adversely affect the party’s mobilization ahead of the 2026 general elections





The Lusaka High Court on Tuesday, upheld the conviction and 18-month prison sentence handed down to Mr. Nakacinda for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema in December 2021.





Reacting to this development, Mr. Mundubile has described Mr. Nakacinda’s incarceration as a serious setback for the party, as he is a central figure in organizing opposition efforts to unite parties under the Tonse Alliance and to coordinate PF mobilization ahead of next year’s elections.





Mr. Mundubile who is also Tonse Alliance Parliamentary Affairs Chairperson has accused authorities of selective application of justice, arguing that recent convictions and bail decisions point to uneven treatment of political actors.





He has however assured that necessary measures will be put in place to fill the void ahead of next year’s polls in a united front.



PHOENIX NEWS