Mundubile Surges Ahead: Second Major Poll Win Puts Opposition Leader in Pole Position as Zambia’s Presidential Race Enters Final Stretch

AM.06.03.26 LUSAKA

With just 129 days remaining before Zambia’s pivotal 13 August presidential election, the political thermometer is rising, and, once again, Mporokoso MP Brian Mundubile has turned up the heat.

The latest scientific poll, conducted by the Christian Coalition Poll of Zambia, an organization priding itself on “faith, voice, and democracy”, has delivered a decisive victory to Mundubile, placing him comfortably ahead of his rivals and raising eyebrows across the nation.





In this online poll, Mundubile captured 404 votes out of all votes cast, translating to a commanding 51.7% of the electorate sampled, enough to clinch the presidency in a single round if these numbers held on election day.

Trailing behind is Snr Counselor Makebi Zulu with 249 votes, while the incumbent, President Hakainde Hichilema, languishes in third place with only 91 votes—a result that will no doubt cause some consternation in the Presidential Palace on Independence Avenue.

The ever-affable Brother Harry Kalaba, a familiar face in Zambia’s political theatre, finds himself bringing up the rear with 33 votes. He can’t be written off.

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Now, before we crown Mundubile the next State House tenant, a word of caution: polls are not prophecies.

But let’s not pretend they’re mere crystal ball gazing, either. As any student of political science, myself, I knows that, well-conducted polls have foretold history before.

Remember Kenya’s 2002 election, when polls predicted Mwai Kibaki’s landslide? Or the 2008 U.S. presidential race, where Barack Obama’s polling lead never once faltered?



Even in the UK, Theresa May’s unexpected stumble in 2017 was foreshadowed by a late surge for Labour in the polls. I was in Stockholm then I followed this poll like a rooster with an itch.

So, what gives Mundubile his polling mojo? Is it his relentless campaign, his message of change, or perhaps the fact that he’s spent more time recently in police custody than on the campaign trail? (In Zambia, nothing says “serious contender” quite like a fresh set of handcuffs.)

Or maybe, just maybe, Zambians are ready for a new face at the top—a face that has learned the hard way that politics is a contact sport.

Yet, let’s not ignore the elephant in the polling booth. The numbers tell a story of a fragmented opposition, with calls growing louder for unity. But then again, we are seeing cracks in the ruling party, quite unusual mmh!

As an international relations analyst (and humble author), I’ll risk a word of advice: “Learn from this poll, it’s a war game, see how it can help you.”

Bury the egos, find common ground, and remember—democracy is not a solo act.

Still, I am just Amb. Anthony Mukwita. Who am I to predict the 13 August outcome? Nostradamus?

My crystal ball is as cloudy as a snowball in hell.

But here’s what I do know: Zambia’s heart beats for peace and stability. Whatever path the opposition charts, let it be one that keeps this nation secure.

Whoever wants to rule Zambia, remember its about poverty reduction and job creation.

As for Mundubile, perhaps the Spanish have it right:

“El que persevera, alcanza.” (He who perseveres, succeeds.)

So, ready, or not, here comes the presidential poll—because, as they say, democracy doesn’t wait. It comes every five years.

CAmb. Anthony Mukwita