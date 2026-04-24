Mundubile Urges HH To Address The Nation Over Secret Postmortem On Edgar Lungu’s Body

Mundubile Urges HH To Address The Nation Over Secret Postmortem On ECL’s Body



……..He called the action an “insult to the intelligence o nof Zambians” and disrespectful to the legacy of the late President…….





Tonse Alliance leader Hon Brian Mundubile has condemned President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND administration for what he described as the “desecration” of the remains of Zambia’s late 6th Republican President,w.





Addressing the media on Friday, Mundubile expressed “outrage and deep concern” over reports that a postmortem was conducted without the full knowledge, consent, or participation of the late President’s family.





“Where is the morality in cutting and ripping the body of the late President in such a secret and suspicious manner”



In the company of alliance partners, Mundubile said the manner in which the matter has been handled raises serious questions about transparency, legality, and respect for the dignity of the deceased.





He argued that any legitimate process involving a former Head of State should have been conducted openly and with the involvement of the family.





“What kind of process excludes the family? What kind of investigation operates in secrecy when it concerns something as sacred as the body of the deceased?” the statement attributed to the Tonse leadership read.





The PF Mporokoso MP added that the exclusion of the family pointed to deeper concerns, insisting that if the process had been lawful and transparent, the bereaved family would have been fully engaged.





The Tonse leader who leads over 30 opposition and Civil Society organisations has since called on President Hichilema to urgently address the nation and provide clear explanations on the circumstances surrounding the handling of the late President’s remains.





“Our traditions do not permit this. Our culture does not accept this. What has happened is an abomination,” he emphasised.





The Tonse President and 2026 Presidential Candidate also criticised what he described as attempts by ruling party officials to deflect attention through junior spokes people, calling it an “insult to the intelligence of Zambians” and disrespectful to the legacy of the late President.





Mundubile further appealed for explanations from both Zambian and South African authorities on who authorized the procedure, under what legal framework it was conducted, and why the family was allegedly excluded.



The Speech Analyst



24.04.2026