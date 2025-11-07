Mundubile will take us back to State House next year, declare 29 PF MPs





TWENTY-nine Patriotic Front (PF) members of parliament have thrown their weight behind Mporokoso MP Brian Mundubile, endorsing him as their choice of party president and declaring him the leader capable of reclaiming power for the former ruling party.





The endorsement

was announced during a press briefing in Lusaka today, where the MPs presented a united front ahead of the PF’s long-awaited elective conference scheduled for later this month.





This follows five months of the Patriotic Front operating without a presidential candidate after the death of its former leader, Edgar Lungu.





The period was marked by persistent internal wrangles and growing uncertainty over the party’s direction, leadership, and future, as different factions jostled to shape the PF’s next chapter.





Leading the announcement, Fiera MP Emmanuel Tembo said the group’s decision was based on Mundubile’s leadership record, integrity and ability to reconnect the PF with ordinary citizens.





“Mundubile has the vision, discipline, and heart to rebuild the PF. We believe he has what it takes to guide the party back to State House and restore confidence among Zambians,” stated Tembo.





Tembo added that Mundubile has consistently demonstrated maturity, teamwork and loyalty, qualities the MPs believe are essential for rebuilding a strong, people-centered opposition.





“Mundubile has proven that leadership is about service, not self-interest. We believe that he will bring stability and unity to a party that has endured months of division,” he said.





Those who declared support for Mundubile include Francis Kapyanga (Mpika), Mulenga Fube (Chilubi), Jean Chisenga (Mambilima), Sydney Mushanga (Bwacha), Pavyuma Kalobo (Wusakile), Golden Mwila (Mufulira), Kalalwe Mukosa (Chinsali), Christopher Shakafuswa (Mandevu), among others.





Tembo clarified that the endorsement was not a divisive moved but rather a show of faith in leadership that can reposition PF as a credible alternative ahead of the 2026 general elections.





He further called on other presidential aspirants to focus on issue based campaigns, saying PF’s renewal depends on collective effort rather than internal rivalry.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba November 7, 2025