Mundubile, Zulu in Talks on Opposition Unity Ahead of August Polls



LUSAKA, 27 February 2026 — Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has confirmed he is in active discussions with fellow opposition aspirants, including prominent Lusaka lawyer Makebi Zulu, as Zambia heads toward the 13 August general election.





Speaking on Hot FM’s flagship program The Hot Seat, Mundubile said unity among opposition leaders is critical to ending what he described as “widespread poverty, fear, and corruption” under the current government.





“The average Zambian is living in abject poverty, and the anxieties are huge. People are scared to talk because if they complain, they get jailed,” Mundubile told listeners. He stressed that opposition cooperation could be decisive in achieving regime change. “Mr. Makebi Zulu is not just my Mbuya (traditional cousin) and younger brother, he is also my friend and fellow lawyer. We are both friends of the bench and we are in discussions to work together,” he said.





Mundubile revealed that he is also in talks with former Justice Minister Given Lubinda, noting that “the general belief is that working together will make it easier to push for change than a fragmented opposition.”





Still, he insisted that even in a worst-case scenario, he is resolved to contest the presidency on the Tonse Alliance ticket.





“Come 13th August, without fail, I will run and I am confident of winning,” he declared.



The Tonse Alliance has recently gained momentum with the entry of Nkana East MP Binwell Mpundu, who shelved his own presidential ambitions to join Mundubile’s camp with his Movement for Good Governance or ichabaiche.





Mundubile praised Mpundu’s move, saying it brought “one million registered voters” into the alliance. “My younger brother and fellow MP Binwell Mpundu made the decision to join because he is confident that the interests of the youth shall be top priority. In any case, the youth ministry will be at State House — that’s how serious we are about addressing youth unemployment,” Mundubile said.





He accused President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration of failing to deliver on promises to reduce poverty, fuel prices, fertilizer costs, and electricity tariffs.





“Basically, they lied to Zambians. It’s time for them to go,” Mundubile charged. He pointed to prolonged power outages that he said had “shut down companies and rendered Zambians jobless and poverty-ridden.”



On corruption, Mundubile cited Financial Intelligence Centre reports alleging illicit transfers of $13 billion abroad. “It’s sad that we cannot talk or act on $13 billion graft, but we can go and confiscate property worth K24 million from the son of the late president Edgar Lungu, Daliso,” he said.



With 23 organizations already affiliated to the Tonse Alliance, including the FDD under Chifumu Banda, Mundubile believes the coalition is well positioned.





“We are building strength every day,” he said, emphasizing that opposition unity remains the surest path to victory. Analysts, however, caution that a fragmented opposition could still hand President Hichilema a majority, given Zambia’s requirement that a candidate secure 50 percent plus one vote to be declared winner.





As the August polls draw closer, the spotlight will remain on whether Mundubile, Zulu, Lubinda, and other aspirants such as Fred M’membe, Harry Kalaba and Kapembwa Simbao can forge a united front strong enough to challenge the ruling party.





Mundubile also appealed to the government to stop lying to Zambians that the living standards are improving by using ‘cooked up’ inflation figures that don’t translate to reduced prices of food or fuel.