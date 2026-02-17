MUNDUBILE’S 12 DAYS ULTIMATUM TO HON MAKEBI ZULU AND HON GIVEN LUBINDA FOR RUNNING MATE A JOKE, DEMEANING AND DISRESPECTFUL





The 12 days ultimatum given to Hon Makebi Zulu and Hon Given Lubinda by Hon Brian Mundubile for running mate is nothing short of a joke.





This award winning level of arrogance and pride In Mundubile’s camp is very demeaning and disrespectful to seasoned leaders like Hon Given Lubinda and Hon Makebi Zulu.





One wonders in which capacity is Mundubile offering an ultimatum to Hon Makebi Zulu and Hon Lubinda, as who?



In no certain terms, an illegal process cannot produce anything sustainable.





Whatever Mundubile did with his break-away Tonse Alliance is fake. His purported Presidency lacks legitimacy. His Presidency lacks basis and trust for the people . It simply has no capacity.





Breaking away to to go and compete with a finished politician, a person who has no basis and capacity in the political landscape of this country and you want to convince others that you are a “President” is the highest joke of the Century.





Why didn’t he stay and faced popular candidates like Makebi Zulu? What was the fear?



No normal human being would accept to be part of such jokes.





Desperation has now kicked in from a man who wants to be President at all cost. He has realized he has no numbers. He’s being lied to that he is popular, but reality is kicking in.



They have tried to force things, but PF remains intact, the structures are very loyal to the party.



Mark my words, Very soon this group will disband like ‘Ba Kapyanga’ once PF elects a leader.