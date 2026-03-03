Mundubile’s Social-media Campaign Manager Insults Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirants, Makebi Zulu





Lillian Mutambo Wrote;



“From this statement it is clear that Makebi Zulu has bad Advisors 👎 and he will regret it! This is why those who campaign for him insult Brian Mundubile it is what he says to them that gives them confidence.”





“You failed to win Malambo Constituency and you think you can win Presidential? Good luck and this statement towards Mundubile is childish and very insulting like how dare you call a seasoned Politician a Prodigal son? Ichi Chibeleshi nomba atase!!”





“You are calling Zumani’s Tonse Alliance Break away, you are so damn honestly to believe that crap from that camp.”





“I couldn’t even watch your interview you are so boring to watch! Your ego will cost you and not one even wants you to be running mate incase you think thats why we are calking for unity!”





“You claim Mundubile left PF, how is he a member of Parliament of PF if he left PF? I see now why you lose all cases ahhh and you are a lawyer? You are asking Mundubile to return to PF which PF ba loaing Malambo MP even with state machinery??? Failed former government minister!”





“Based on this your statement as Chair Lady of Elections 2026 to all Mundubile supporters stop calling this arrogant guy to work with BM8 who is competing at National level and not party level!”





“The audacity to appreciate Miles Sampa who even sold the party to Hakainde Hichilema shows how under 5 politician you are! From today onwards never f0rce this guy to unite with Mundubile let the Delilahs that follow him continue advising him wrongly we shall see how far they will Go! If you comment His name to ask for unity I block you we don’t have time for kiddy parties in 2026!”





“God will be on our side and Brian Mundubile Mundubile will be the President of Zambia. These are bad eggs, let them go… Bye 👋 Bye Makebi Ukamba weka our #BM8 train is already moving as you remain with a Shell PF. You are the Prodical son actually you abandoned Edgar Chagwa Lungu in South Africa and came to Zambia to contest, what a bad hearted person you are! Very selfish and manipulative with your soft voice! Kabiye uko!”





“Leave this ignorant guy to get Zeroes no wonder the chiefs have rejected him and all structures he visits! Shame on you Makebi shame on you!!!! If you are that seasoned why didn’t ECL appoint you as Leader of Opposition or Chairperson of Parliamentary Affairs in Tonse like he did with Brian Mundubile? “



“We only know you on ECL’s death and you are using that to gain political cleavage but you can’t match Mundubile, joker! certainly you are too weak for Hichilema by far my friend…Continue losing c0urt cases, Good bye!”



Lily Mutamz Tv