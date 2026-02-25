MUNDUBILE’S SUPPORTERS UNLEASH INSULTS AGAINST EMMANUEL MWAMBA

Tonse Alliance Break-away Leader, Brian Mundubile’s supporters have gone on a social-media rampage hurling insults far bigger than the UPND praise singers are known for, against former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Podcaster, Emmanuel Mwamba, following a highly advertised Opinion Poll his Podcast ran last night that resulted in Mundubile emerging third.

The Opinion Poll on the EMV Podcast attracted 56,000 impressions, 5,400 live online votes, and 340 live phone calls that saw PF Presidential aspirant, Makebi Zulu emerge top winner, followed by Citizen First President, Harry Kalaba come in a close second while the Tonse Break-away leader, Mundubile emerged in a distant 3rd.

The poll was conducted live on Facebook, X, YouTube and TikTok and was shared by many other Facebook pages through cross-posting.

Harry Kalaba and Makebi Zulu dominated as callers after callers voted for them in a spirited battle.

The online voting attracted over 5,400 votes.

Mundubile’s supporters led by Lillian Mutambo have gone an insulting spree defaming Mwamba and labeling him as bitter and jealous and ridiculing him as a fugitive and

Others claimed that Mwamba has blocked all Mundubile’s followers on his page but the prodcast is beamed live on over 15 channels and platforms.

Blogger Lillian Mutambo, who says Mundubile has promised her a ministerial position and she claims she is currently Election Chairperson for the break-away Tonse Alliance accused Mwamba of jealousy of Mundubile and said she pledged that she was going to destroy him.

She demanded that Mwamba pulls Mundubile from any analysis or opinion polls that is done on his Podcast.

Recently, Mundubile has pulled out of a process by the Council of Elders to select a leader. He has pulled out of the Patriotic Front, a party that took him to Parliament and made him Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. He has also pulled out of the Tonse Alliance and his break-away group expelled the Patriotic Front.