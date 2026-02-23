Mundubile’s Tonse Alliance Set to Fail- UBZ President Hector Soondo

Tonse Alliance Set to Fail

UBZ President warns youth against “political deceptions,” urges support for Dr. M’membe saying he is the only candidate capable of delivering real and lasting change

Saturday, 21st February 2026

United for Better Zambia (UBZ) Party President Apostle Hector Soondo has warned young Zambians that the Tonse Alliance is set to fail, urging them not to fall for what he describes as political “deception” by Hon. Binwell Mpundu and the alliance.

Speaking to Hot Information newspaper on Saturday, Soondo said the Tonse Alliance, led by Apostle Pule and Mundubile, has been hijacked and is now being used as a tool by UPND to mislead voters and protect the ruling party.

“The alliance’s purpose has been hijacked. What was supposed to be a platform to remove UPND has become a scheme to confuse voters and safeguard those in power,” Soondo said.

He accused Mundubile’s faction of deliberately creating confusion within the alliance and predicted that the group would withdraw during the nomination stage, leaving voters stranded and disillusioned.

Soondo criticized Mpundu for aligning with MPs who supported Bill 7, calling the move a betrayal of his supporters’ trust.

“This is political cowardice. Zambians deserve leaders who fight for change, not those who compromise principles for convenience,” he said.

The UBZ leader called on Zambians to throw their support behind Dr. Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party/People’s Pact, describing him as the only candidate capable of delivering real and lasting change.

He stressed that meaningful reform will only come through the People’s Pact and M’membe’s leadership.

Soondo urged Mpundu to apologize to his followers, rethink his political choices, and warned young Zambians to remain vigilant against “empty promises and manipulative alliances.”