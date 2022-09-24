MUNIR ZULU BREAKS RANKS WITH OTHER INDEPENDENT MPS AND CALLS THEM UPND HIRED GUNS

MUNIR BREAKS RANKS WITH OTHER INDEPENDENT MPS AND CALLS THEM HIRED GUNS

Lumezi lawmaker Hon. Munir Zulu MP, who recently shared a light moment with President Hakainde Hichilema at the Kulamba Traditional Ceremony in Katete, has withdrawn from the Independent Members of Parliament Group.

This is in protest to the action taken by some Independent MPs who went to the Airport to recieve President Hakainde Hichilema and gave interviews to praise his government, especially on CDF.

The MPs pledged to work with the government of the day as they hailed President Hichilema for the socio-economic policies advanced, especiall the K25.7 million CDF, which is being released across the country indiscriminately.

When his actions received a backlash, Munir posted the following:

“Warning to those sponsored to respond on my page on behalf of kolokombwas or blue heard lizard 🦎! I am one of the few independent Mps that never had an opportunity to be given a job as a commissioner at PSMD or a job as District Commissioner.

To those of you that think I was sponsored by anyone from the previous regime may God forgive you!

I never had the landcruisers that some members came with to parliament as I was self sponsored and its reason enough I have maintained my brand mitsubishi as it is my level, don’t push me to the limits to start giving the history of individual names and how they benefited previously and wish to continue eating at the expense of those who delivered the new dawn.

I can be humble but at the same time I can bite. I only know hard work and loyalty so let’s respect each other before we start naming and shaming each other as members.

I know alot have aspirations to build decent homes in Lusaka free of kaloba but let’s play decent politics and not sponsoring others with coins to speak on your behalf.

If am pushed I will mention your backgrounds by name so let’s respect each other and keep your lane in your respective constituencies… I remain MZ”