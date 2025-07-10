MUNIR ZULU FACES ANOTHER COURT JUDGMENT





THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has set August 8, 2025, as the date to determine when judgment will be delivered in the hate speech case involving former Lumezi Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu.





This marks his fourth court judgment in 2025.



In previous cases, Zulu was found guilty and now faces jail sentences.





In this matter, Zulu is accused of expressing or inciting hatred, ridicule, or contempt against individuals based on race.





The charge stems from his alleged remarks suggesting that villagers from Lumezi are more intelligent than those from Bweengwa, an expression deemed to promote hatred, ridicule, or contempt toward the people of Bweengwa.



Zulu has denied any wrongdoing.



Diamond TV