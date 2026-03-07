Munir Zulu is now with his family recuperating from the trauma and unfortunate experience of serving imprisonment- Lawyer

Ladies and gentlemen, countrymen and women, I wish to officially inform you as Counsel for Honorable Munir Zulu, legally and constitutionallt elected Member of Parliament for Lumezi Constituency, that he has been discharged from the unlawful incarceration at Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility in Kabwe.

Honorable Zulu is now with his family recuperating from the trauma and unfortunate experience of serving imprisonment. All matters that are currently before the courts of law will continue until justice is sought.

For avoidance of doubt, his imprisonment is still being challenged in the Constitutional Court and the High Court despite him serving the whole sentence and the ones unlawfully and illegally added. We argued in the Constitutional Court on 13th February, 2026 and the Court set judgement for March 2026.

We are optimistic that the constitution shall be upheld after our compelling arguments to that effect. We welcome Honorable Zulu back home. Power to the People!





Thank you for your attention to this important matter.



Hon. Dr. Joseph Chirwa, MP Kasenengwa Constituency 2026

Lawyer for Honorable Munir Zulu