MUNIR ZULU SENTENCED TO PRISON
Lusaka Magistrate TREVOR KASANDA has sentenced former Lumezi Member of Parliament MUNIR ZULU to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour in a matter he was facing one count of seditious practices.
ZULU who was on Wednesday found guilty and convicted in the matter has further been fined 2,000 Kwacha penalty unit.
ZULU on September 6, 2023, in Lusaka uttered seditious words on social media, when he alleged that the President would dissolve Parliament and call for early elections.
MUNIR ZULU SENTENCED 18 MONTHS IN JAIL
MUNIR ZULU SENTENCED TO PRISON
So if someone blatantly lies that they would reduce the price of mealie meal to K50, reduce fuel prices, make the Kwacha gain value by 14hrs, load shedding would be a thing of the past, no more heavy borrowing etc. etc., should not also be arrested? When someone is the biggest liar we have ever seen in Zambia, should they not be arrested and jailed for life?
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
God bless Why Me and Captain Ibrahim Traore.
Vote for change in 2026.
18 months only? Ok then I hope this sentence will run consecutively with the 1 year one he’s currently in for??!!!!