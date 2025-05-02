MUNIR ZULU SENTENCED 18 MONTHS IN JAIL

MUNIR ZULU SENTENCED TO PRISON



Lusaka Magistrate TREVOR KASANDA has sentenced former Lumezi Member of Parliament MUNIR ZULU to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour in a matter he was facing one count of seditious practices.



ZULU who was on Wednesday found guilty and convicted in the matter has further been fined 2,000 Kwacha penalty unit.



ZULU on September 6, 2023, in Lusaka uttered seditious words on social media, when he alleged that the President would dissolve Parliament and call for early elections.