MURDERER TSHIABU BENOS’ DEATH SENTENCE REDUCED TO 20 YEARS

By Darius Choonya

The court of appeal has reduced the death sentence of murder convict Tshiabu Benos to twenty (20) years simple imprisonment.

According to the court, they were some extenuating circumstances that prompted Ms. Benos to kill her boyfriend, Auto Force Proprietor Reeves Malambo.

In 2018, the Lusaka High Court sentenced Ms. Benos to death by hanging after she was found guilty of stabbing Malambo to death.

Details later.