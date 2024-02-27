Museveni and Ruto discuss Odinga’s bid for top AU job

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has discussed with Kenya’s William Ruto about Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the top African Union (AU) post.

Mr Odinga is seeking support from different African countries to help him succeed current AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat when his term ends in February next year.

Mr Museveni hosted both Mr Ruto and Mr Odinga at his Kisozi country home on Monday.

“I am very grateful to President Museveni for strongly endorsing my candidacy and to President Ruto for fully backing it,” Mr Odinga shared on X, formerly Twitter.

The meeting of the three leaders appears to have surprised many in both countries. It follows recent rivalry between Kenya and Uganda and between Mr Ruto and Mr Odinga.

Last year, Mr Odinga led a series of nationwide protests against President Ruto’s government over the cost of living, sparking political tensions between the leaders.

In November, a bitter row over fuel supplies erupted between Kenya and landlocked Uganda, with Mr Museveni saying his country was being “cheated” by “parasites” and middlemen in Kenya.

Following the meeting on Monday, President Ruto shared on X that he and President Museveni have “agreed on a way forward” and that “the issues affecting the flow of petroleum products between Kenya and Uganda are being resolved”.