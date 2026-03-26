MUSEVENI’S SON SHOCKS THE WORLD — UGANDA’S MILITARY CHIEF PLEDGES TO JOIN ISRAEL’S WAR AGAINST IRAN!





In a statement that has left Africa speechless, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces AND the son of President Yoweri Museveni has publicly declared that Uganda will enter the war on Israel’s side against Iran!





HIS EXACT WORDS :



“Any talk of destroying or defeating Israel will bring us into the war — on the side of Israel.”



“If Tehran dares hit us with missiles — we shall retaliate with our own missiles.”





Let that sink in. While African soldiers are being trafficked into Russia’s war and dying in foreign battlefields Uganda’s most powerful military figure just volunteered African blood for Israel’s conflict!





Ask yourself these questions:



➡️ Has Iran ever attacked Uganda? NO



➡️ Has Israel ever invested in Uganda’s development? Barely





➡️ Will Ugandan families pay the price if this war expands? ABSOLUTELY YES

Uganda is a proud African nation with a brave military but African soldiers must fight for African interests!





The people of Uganda deserve a military that protects THEM not one that pledges allegiance to foreign conflicts thousands of miles away!





Pan-Africa is watching. The continent is watching. And history will remember who stood for Africa and who did not!





Should African militaries be pledging loyalty to foreign wars or focusing on protecting their own people?



African hype media