MUSHABATI TECHNICAL COMMITTEE SHAMELESSLY ARROGANT?? – LAURA MITI

MUSHABATI TECHNICAL COMMITTEE SHAMELESSLY ARROGANT?? – LAURA





She writes….



The Mushabati Technical Committee is releasing information in true Zambian style. – like it’s a favour.





The ToRs were held back for 18 days then came out as nothing more than Bill 7. What took so long? Shame at how terribly arrogant they are??





We are kindly asking to be be told:





1. What is the schedule of the sittings – when will the Committee be where?



2. How long will the committe be in each place?



3. What are the rules?





– Will the hearings be broadcast live?



-Will the whole Committee travel together or will the hearings be simultaneously held in different provinces/districts?





Simply, pretend to treat citizens with some respect over their constitution.