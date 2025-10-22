MUSHABATI TECHNICAL COMMITTEE SHAMELESSLY ARROGANT?? – LAURA MITI

MUSHABATI TECHNICAL COMMITTEE SHAMELESSLY ARROGANT?? – LAURA
She writes….
The Mushabati Technical Committee is releasing information in true Zambian style. – like it’s a favour.
The ToRs were held back for 18 days then came out as nothing more than Bill 7. What took so long? Shame at how terribly arrogant they are??
We are kindly asking to be be told:
1. What is the schedule of the sittings – when will the Committee be where?
2. How long will the committe be in each place?
3. What are the rules?
– Will the hearings be broadcast live?
-Will the whole Committee travel together or will the hearings be simultaneously held in different provinces/districts?
Simply, pretend to treat citizens with some respect over their constitution.
Laura Miti when do you do the work of Human Rights Commissioner? Monga ba muna bako Aswell Banda (who has finally shut his mouth up)….daily writing about the government of the day. When do you perform the task that you took an oath to perform?
When the rights of Zambian citizens were being abused through illegal road block.
Ndwee. Winter Kabimba complained his clients’ rights….zeee.
But issue that have little to with what you get paid to do…awe ni Dennis Liwewe….running commentary. Mulomo siu baba? Do your work and sing about your own work. Not office yaba nzako
In September 2026, prison gates will be opened to free all political prisoners. In their place, oppressors will be bundled in, to serve time with hard labour. Several Boeing 747s will land at KKIA to bring back the thousands of political refugees, along side tens of thousands of diaspora citizens that have not been back home for fear of being arrested. We will be there to welcome them back home.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
I have never seen such useless Terms of Reference of any Constitutional Review Commission or Committee in Zambia.
The Man can’t do anything of Value in the country. His level is just CDF , Cash for work and Imprisoning People.
The Delimitation Exercise, a mess and the Report Top Secret.
The Voter Registration exercise a Total Mess . He is now depending on Edgar Lungu ‘s 2020 Voters Role!
The Census Exercise a Mess and Top Secret.
Look at the Executive, Institutions of governance, the Legislature and the Judiciary..
And boy oh boy, the Constitutional Amendment Process, it’s like a Comic.
” Zambians have agreed to Amend the Constitution” When, Where and How??
” Women and the Youth have agreed to Change the Constitution ” When, Where and How??
” We already have a Draft bill of Constitutional Amendments ” Where has this come from,???
Abracadabracada, Bill 7 is presented to Parliament.
The ConCourt stops him from pursuing Bill 7, but Arrogant as he is , he brings back Bill 7 as Terms of Reference…
Leading Questions and Answers become the Terms of Reference.
Batata aba kuwayawaya fye.
This Technical Committee should be stopped. It’s a Still Born Entity.
Imingalato have finally caught up with him
The man has no capacity to even manage the 2026 Presidential and General Elections.
There will be total confusion next year.
And some one tells me this is the best thing to have happened in Zambia!
Iyeee.