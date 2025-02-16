Musiala Explains Why He Rejected Flopping Man City, Others To Sign New Bayern Deal

Jamal Musiala has signed a new five-year contract with Bayern Munich, keeping him at the club until 2030 to end the speculations about his future.

The German forward was linked with a move to Manchester City, Barcelona, and Real Madrid before he decided to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Musiala joined Bayern Munich from Chelsea academy in 2019, and he has gone on to establish himself as a key player for the club with over 200 appearances.

The 21-year-old has opened up on the reason he decided to commit his future to Bayern Munich despite strong links from other top clubs.

He said, “I took my first steps in professional football here and firmly believe we can achieve something big with this club in the coming years.

“We’ve got a lot of things we want to achieve. I’m excited for everything that’s to come.

“Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I took my first steps in professional football here and firmly believe we can achieve something big with this club in the coming years.”

Bayern Munich Sporting Director Christoph Freund hailed Musiala’s decision to extend his stay at the club with a long-term deal.

He said, “Jamal Musiala always creates genius solutions with his outstanding ability on the pitch. That’s his gift.

“Despite his young age, he already holds a lot of responsibility. You can sense that he quickly absorbed the Bayern philosophy at the FC Bayern Campus. We’re delighted to be taking on our lofty goals with him in the coming years.”

According to reports in Germany, Musiala has a two-level release clause inserted into his new contract.

The release clause is reportedly set at 175 million euros ($183m) two years before his contract expires and falls to 100 million in the final year.

Musiala has scored 58 goals and recorded 31 assists for Bayern Munich since making his debut in 2019.

He has also led the club to four Bundesliga titles, three German Supercups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time in Munich.

In March 2021, Musiala became Germany’s fourth-youngest debutant and youngest since Uwe Seeler.

He has since earned 38 senior caps, scoring seven goals and competing at Euro 2020, the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024, where he finished as the competition’s joint-top scorer.

Musiala has scored 15 goals and made eight assists in 30 games for his club. He will be hoping to add to the tally when Bayern Munich takes on Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies also signed a new five-year contract with the club a week ago, following in the footsteps of Manuel Neuer, who signed a new one-year contract to extend his stay at the club.