MUSICIAN CHANDA FACES 30 YEARS IN PRISON FOR CHILD TRAFFICKING



EDWARD Chanda of the music duo Chanda Na Kay has pleaded not guilty to child trafficking and two other child-related offences before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court today, trial starts on 1 June.





Chanda, who is currently out on bail, appeared in court today where he denied charges of child trafficking, child grooming and child solicitation.





According to the allegations, Chanda is accused of trafficking a child identified as WK within Zambia for purposes of sexual exploitation on August 3, 2025, contrary to the Anti-Human Trafficking Act No.11 of 2018.





He is alleged to have used a computer or computer system in July 2025 to groom and solicit the child for sexual activity, offences said to contravene provisions of the Cyber Crimes Act No.4 of 2025.



CREDIT: GRACE CHAILE/DAILY MAIL