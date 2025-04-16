Musiwa, The Bodyguard from Beijing: A Story of Loyalty, Sacrifice, and Fatherly Bond



By Farai Ruvanyati



In recent days, social media has been abuzz with chatter surrounding President Hakainde Hichilema’s personal bodyguard, Musiwa, popularly nicknamed Beijing. The name, inspired by the 1994 Hong Kong action film The Bodyguard from Beijing starring Jet Li, has captured the public’s imagination. But beyond the cinematic nickname lies a real story of loyalty, sacrifice, and an unbreakable father-son bond forged in the fire of political struggle.



At the center of this buzz is Patriotic Front (PF) propagandist and Emmanuel Mwamba , mockingly dubbed “The Ambassador of Lies” and “The Man with a Permanent Squint,” who has launched a smear campaign against Musiwa’s presence and role.





Zambians were first introduced to “Beijing” during the swearing-in ceremony of President Hichilema at Heroes Stadium in August 2021. Dressed in plain clothes, Musiwa accompanied the newly sworn-in Head of State during the inspection of the guard of honour, a stark contrast to the uniformed security details seen under previous administrations. It was a moment that sparked curiosity, and later, admiration.



Since then, Musiwa has remained a constant figure at the President’s side, not merely as a bodyguard, but as a protector, confidant, and guardian angel. Those close to the President describe their bond as one akin to a father and son. In the line of duty, Musiwa has put his own life on the line time and again to shield Hichilema from danger.



Eyewitnesses recall several harrowing incidents. In one episode, PF thugs raided a radio station with firearms and pangas during a live programme featuring then-opposition leader Hichilema. With split-second judgment and immense bravery, Musiwa led the President to safety through an opening in the roof. In another instance, during a roadshow in Lusaka’s densely populated Kanyama township, a rock was hurled at Hichilema’s moving jeep. Musiwa yanked him down just moments before the projectile grazed the spot where the President’s head had been.



These acts were not isolated. They speak to a bond built on mutual trust, forged during some of the darkest moments of Zambia’s political history. They also underscore the professional solidarity Musiwa holds with the President, one that transcends typical security protocol and is rooted in shared sacrifice.



Critics have questioned Musiwa’s access to certain restricted zones, arguing that only trained military or intelligence officers should operate there. However, it is worth noting that Musiwa is a former soldier. Furthermore, the President is constitutionally empowered to assign and elevate individuals to military or advisory roles at his discretion. Historical precedent supports this, former President Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, for instance, conferred the rank of Colonel on Edward Festus Mukuka Nkoloso in recognition of his national service.



Thus, it should come as no surprise that the “Bodyguard from Beijing” operates with such proximity and trust. His loyalty is not purchased, it is earned, proven, and continually demonstrated through action. To President Hichilema, Musiwa is not just a protector, he is family.