MUSOKOTWANE HAILS MOODY’S POSITIVE CREDIT RATING OF ZAMBIA



FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane has expressed optimism about Zambia’s economic prospects, citing the recent upgrade of the country’s outlook from negative to positive by Moody’s Rating Agency.



Dr. Musokotwane is currently in Washington DC for the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.



In a statement yesterday, the Minister attributed the upgrade to the government's sustained efforts towards economic transformation, debt restructuring, and improvements in the business environment.



He emphasised that this development was not only beneficial for the government but also for the private sector, whose credit rating was impacted by the government’s rating and borrowing behaviour.



Daily Revelation